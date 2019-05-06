The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on April 26:
Ivette Almonte, 37, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Shannon Denise Hendrix, 41, Avon Park, on out-of-county warrant.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on April 27:
Nicole Lynn Andrews, 32, Sebring, charged with driving while license suspended.
Mary Alice Armstrong, 53, Venice, on charges of drug equipment possession, cocaine possession and resisting an officer.
Jerry Dale Brezna, 60, Lake Placid, charged with probation violation.
Bruce Edward Craven, 55, Sebring, on charges of cocaine possession, carrying a concealed weapon and drug equipment possession.
James Thomas Downs, 72, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession, marijuana possession and cocaine possession.
Joyce Marie Downs, 62, Sebring, on charges of cocaine possession and drug equipment possession.
Clennon Bernard Everett, 44, Sebring, charged with driving while license suspended.
Tarik Edrikis Hendricks, 31, Lake Placid, on charges of drug possession, marijuana possession, drug equipment possession and drug possession.
Lamonte Rayshawn Hill, 34, Lake Placid, charged with aggravated battery.
Dexter Vishion Rucker, 40, Sebring, charged with driving while license suspended.
Carlos Salvador, 22, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Yahzeel Santos Rios, 21, Avon Park, on charges of resisting an officer, operating a motor vehicle without a license, DUI, violating county ordinance and cruelty towards a child.
Darren Maurice Twiddy, 25, Wauchula, on charges of methamphetamine possession, resisting an officer, false ID given to law enforcement, drug equipment possession and loitering.
Antonio Lecal Walker, 60, Avon Park, on charges of cocaine possession and drug equipment possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on April 28:
Megan Marie Baker, 33, Sebring, charged with cruelty towards a child.
Alejandro Benitez, 21, Lake Placid, on charges of fleeing/eluding police, knowingly driving while license is suspended, marijuana possession and resisting an officer.
Amanda Lynn Morel, 36, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Jacob William Schreiner, 42, Sebring, on charges of burglary and larceny.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on April 29:
Ramon Luis Archeval, 42, Winter Haven, charged with battery.
Dylan Anthony Ewing, 24, Windermere, charged with probation violation.
James Troy Mcilwain, 52, Lakeland, on charges of cocaine possession and marijuana possession.
Heriberto Ernesto Torres De Jongh, 43, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on April 30:
Frank Christopher Coffman, 32, Avon Park, charged with possession of a weapon.
Gerald Patrick Gonzales, 54, Lake Placid, on charges of contempt of court, burglary and aggravated assault with deadly weapon.
Christopher Perry Hillier, 45, Sebring, on charges of methamphetamine possession, drug equipment possession and resisting an officer.
Danny Eugene Molter, 42, Lake Placid, on two charges of battery.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on May 1:
Yolanda Beatris Bautista, 27, Avon Park, on two charges of failure to appear.
Deondre Mijahn Chisolm, 26, Pensacola, on three charges of probation violation.
Aleia Danielle Jones, 29, Sebring, on charges of probation violation, drug possession, giving false ID to law enforcement and drug equipment possession.
Crystal Lynn McLinton, 34, Sebring, on charges of larceny and burglary.
Robert Lee Parker, 36, Avon Park, charged with battery.
Quantavious Dwayne Tademy, 26, Avon Park, on charges of escape, resisting an officer, drug equipment possession, bribery, marijuana possession and probation violation.
Eli Derek Wise, 19, Sebring, on two charges of failure to appear.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on May 2:
Angel Garcia Garcia, 55, Avon Park, charged with fraud.
Andre William Higgs, 24, Dania Beach, charged with probation violation.
Maurice Quincy Howard, 42, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
