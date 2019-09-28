The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Tristen Xavier Moon, 19, 5700 block of Gainsboro Street, North Port. Charge: grand theft of more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500.
• Cierra Marie Tucci, 33, 100 block of Cedar Street, Englewood. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Brandon Paul Baker, 38, 13200 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
• Rebecca Crystal Kaylynn Mullins, 25, 19000 block of Cochran Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $2,120.
• Michele Christine Tersigni, 44, 6300 block of Emerald Bay Court, Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
Compiled by Victoria Villanueva-Marquez Staff Writer
