VENICE - Florida Highway Patrol announced the arrest of a North Port man early Wednesday in the Nov. 16 hit and run near the Charlotte County line that seriously injured a South Venice resident.
Joseph Borisovich Dolbun, 22, was taken into custody at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday and transported to Charlotte County Jail, according to a news release from Florida Highway Patrol.
Bolbun is facing charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving serious injury; leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage; tampering with evidence and grand theft auto, authorities stated.
The incident, a month earlier, seriously injured Jon Shrock, 33, of South Venice who was returning home from a day of work in Fort Myers.
Police said they found the suspected vehicle on Dec. 3 after "weeks of investigative work."
"A 2016 Honda Accord with a Pennsylvania license tag, parked at a residential address on Marco Island," the news release said.
Investigators said the car's owner was cooperative and noted that Honda "had no obvious damage to the front."
"Upon closure inspection, Troopers determined the front portion of the Honda had been repaired," the news release stated. "Troopers further determined a transporter company was hired to drive the Honda (on Nov. 12) from the owner’s residence in Pennsylvania, to the residential address on Marco Island."
Authorities said the owner said it was not returned to him until Nov. 19 - and there was no obvious damage at that time.
"Upon further examination, troopers determined this vehicle to be the hit and run vehicle," it states.
Shrock is still recovering a month after the crash with a January doctor's appointment to see what is next for his leg that had two severe breaks to it.
On Wednesday, Shrock called it "fantastic" that an arrest has been made.
"It's pure relief for me knowing my family members can get a sense of peace," he said.
He said he was informed early Wednesday by FHP about the arrest and said he was "grateful" and "hopeful" about justice in his case.
For now, he is concentrating on his own recovery. His family set up a Go Fund Me page to help financially. It is at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-jon-shrock-and-family and has raised $2,300 of a $5,000 goal.
He said his recovery is a "slow progress."
"Not out of the woods yet, but headed in the right direction," Shrock said.
