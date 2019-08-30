The Florida Highway Patrol has canceled days off for troopers and put them on 12-hour shifts in readiness for Hurricane Dorian.
The FHP is focusing troopers on evacuation routes out of Florida and should traffic flow become heavy, has plans to open up shoulders for travel on Interstate 75, according to Greg Bueno, FHP spokesman.
"We anticipate our roadways will become busy this weekend," Bueno said. "We will work to keep our evacuation routes moving."
Much of the traffic flow may be from the East Coast to the West Coast of the state, he said.
"But we are dedicated to keep things moving."
FHP is recommending that motorists keep their gasoline tanks as full as possible, have cash on them and listen to updates from local emergency operation centers.
Finally, the FHP is recommending all motorists on the move this weekend pack a great deal of patience.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.