The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Christopher Arden McGraw, 54, 100 block of Berry Avenue, Yarmouth, Massachusetts, Charge: domestic battery by strangulation. Bond $1,000.
Noah Zachary Blevins, 20, 1800 block of Mesic Hammock Way, Venice. Charge: purchasing synthetic cannabinoids. Bond: none.
Kailin Jacori Brown, 27, 3900 block of South Sumter Boulevard, North Port. Charge: false ownership information for pawned items. Bond: $7,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Martin Joseph Washington, 40, 100 block of Tulane Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $3,000.
Adam Burre Hubbard, 56, 100 block of Indy Circle, Venice. Charge: probation violation (original charge — possession of a controlled substance). Bond: none.
Leanne Marsden, 27, 300 block of South Shore Road, Osprey. Charges: two counts of violation of probation (original charges — grand theft, possession of a controlled substance), destroying evidence, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug equipment, failure to register a motor vehicle, driving while license suspended. Bond: no bond on probation charges; $4,120 on remaining charges.
Tyler Scott Matthews, 30, 300 block of Mount Pleasant Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
Jacklyn Grace Moyer, 22, 100 block of West Glenwood Avenue, Osprey. Charge: possession of drug equipment. Bond: $500.
Kim Marie Wineland Groh, 63, 90 block of Abalone Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond $120.
Justin David Jerome, 34, 100 block of Pesaro Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Travis Patrick Kalland, 49, 1000 block of Falls of Venice Circle, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
Nicholas Simon Blair, 27, 400 block of Waterside Lane, Nokomis. Charges: battery, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,000.
Elizabeth Karen Davis, 36, 1400 block of East Pine Street, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation (original charges — four counts of child neglect). Bond: none.
Kristen Anne Kline, 34, 500 block of West Venice Avenue. Charges: two counts of dealing in stolen property, two counts of false ownership information for pawned items. Bond: $18,000.
Criminal registrations:
Tyler Joseph Paul Madole, 33, 300 block of Southland Road, Venice.
Georgette Anita McCollum, 49, 300 block of Collins Road, Nokomis.
Dimitar Roussanov Petkov, 44, 100 block of North Pearl Avenue, Nokomis.
