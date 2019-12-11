WINTER HAVEN – On Dec. 4, Lakeland Magic CEO Shelley Wilkes told the Winter Haven City Commission that AdventHealth had purchased naming rights for the city’s new fieldhouse and conference center. The $1.2 million contract will be valid for six years. The City of Winter Haven will receive 30 percent of that income — or $360,000 over six years.
On Dec. 9, it was further announced by Lakeland Magic staff that the facility, located at the intersection of State Road 17 and Cypress Gardens Boulevard, will be named the AdventHealth Fieldhouse.
This is another in a series of large investments in Polk County by AdventHealth this year.
AdventHealth recently purchased the former Heart of Florida Hospital in Haines City and the Lake Wales Medical Center. The facilities have since been renamed AdventHealth Heart of Florida and AdventHealth Lake Wales.
“Our commitment to whole person care — body, mind and spirit — extends beyond the walls of our hospitals and into the communities we serve,” said Daryl Tol, president and CEO of AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division, in a statement. “With AdventHealth Heart of Florida and AdventHealth Lake Wales joining our family earlier this year, meeting the needs of our growing footprint in Polk County and partnering with the Magic on the Fieldhouse is a natural extension of that commitment. It’s always exciting to find new ways to work together and encourage healthy lifestyles across our region.”
Prior to the construction of the Fieldhouse, the Chain of Lakes Complex was already home to Theatre Winter Haven, Rowdy Gaines Olympic Pool, the Ridge Art Association gallery and space where events were held.
Over the course of 2019, the city borrowed and spent $25 million to construct the fieldhouse and conference center, which includes a practice facility for the Lakeland Magic, the G-League affiliate for the NBA’s Orlando Magic basketball team.
Inside the new facility, there is now a large space for residents to exercise and several athletic courts. The investment also upgraded Theatre Winter Haven’s space.
The AdventHealth Fieldhouse is expected to become an economic generator, with Polk County Sports Marketing collaborating with city staff to bring events to the facility.
At the Dec. 9 commission meeting, Winter Haven Mayor Brad Dantzler expressed his pleasure with the new arrangement.
“This looks like a good partnership, we are glad you are here," Dantzler said.
The official grand opening of the AdventHealth Fieldhouse is scheduled for Saturday, January 4, 2020.
