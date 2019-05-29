BARTOW – In September of 1918, a reporter for a Tampa newspaper wrote “Dr. Knowles Oglesby had been killed in August, while on duty, ministering to the wounded on the battlefield.”
According to the reporter, Oglesby had been on the British and French firing line and in great danger. Oglesby was the first person from Bartow to die in the battlefield during World War I.
A caucus was held in St. Louis in May of 1919 and The American Legion was adopted as the organization’s official name. A preamble and constitution were approved. On Sept. 16, 1919, Congress chartered The American Legion.
Later that year, Post 3 was formed in Bartow and named for Oglesby.
Officials for Knowles G. Oglesby American Legion Post 3 have planned a Centennial Party and Open House for all veterans and active-duty military personnel and their families. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 1 at 1575 U.S. 17. Included among the festivities will be bounce houses, food and lots of fun.
Current Post 3 Cmdr. Wally Edwards said when Florida’s American Legions were formed, several applicants had applied at the same time. Each city’s name was put in a hat and drawn out to become the numbered post. Bartow became the third name drawn.
Ben Jackson, who received a proclamation at the May 20 Bartow City Commission meeting, said Post 3 was the first chartered post in Florida. Today, there more than two million members and 13,000 posts nationwide.
To date, Post 3 has helped the many local organizations and funded K-9 dogs for the Polk County Sheriff ’s Office.
