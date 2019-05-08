This week's Athlete of the Week feature is sponsored by Bond Clinic.
Ben Gilbert is a senior for the Lake Wales High baseball team (18-6) who has been selected to compete in the FACA All-Star Game in Lakeland next month.
Gilbert leads the Highlanders in hits (36), doubles (11) and triples (4).
On the mound, Gilbert has a 1.02 ERA over 34-plus innings of work and five wins to his credit.
A pitcher and outfielder, Gilbert fielded interest from several Division I college baseball programs before ultimately signing with Ole Miss.
About Ben
|School: Lake Wales High School
|Year: Senior
|Height: 6-foot
|Position(s): P, CF
|Throws: Left
|Hits: Left
|Hometown: Lake Wales
|GPA: 3.6
|Travel team: FTB
Your Senior Night was last week. Did that help make it real for you that your high school baseball career is almost over?
It actually did. Leading up to Senior Night, I was thinking “I’m about to graduate and then continue my life going to college.” But it’s going to make me miss playing for the Highlanders, because I’ve made many close friends in this program.
What have you enjoyed the most about being part of the program at Lake Wales?
First, my coach (Don Bridges), he’s just a real caring person. He always has my back and he’s a good coach. He’s a great person to have in my corner. And then my teammates, they’re just great friends. They’re always going to have your back and bring you up when you’re down. They’re great people to hang out with.
How excited are you to have been invited to compete in the FACA All-Star Classic later this month?
I’m really excited for it because I feel like it’s going to be great competition to play against and that’s what I love to do. It’s going to be a great time to meet new friends and see old friends.
What did you like about Ole Miss?
When I went up there it was kind of a small town like Lake Wales. It was peaceful, quiet and everybody is so nice. It’s a beautiful campus, they have really good academics and they’re really good at baseball.
Was it a tough decision to choose an out-of-state college?
Yes, it was really tough. I kind of wanted to stay in-state so that my family could come visit me more often.
Where do you need to get better for college baseball?
I’m going to have to get faster and I’m going to have to get way stronger to be able to compete in the SEC (Southeastern Conference) and to be able to try and start as a freshman, which is my goal. That and staying humble the whole way through.
Who is your funniest teammate?
It’s a tie between either Clint Lerch or Timmy Ricketts.
What are you hoping to study at Ole Miss?
Right now I’m planning on studying exercise science at Ole Miss, to become a physical therapist.
Do you have other hobbies or ways you prefer to spend your free time?
I love to go fishing and hunting — I like the outdoors. It’s peaceful and gives me a home away from baseball. And then I also like hanging out with my friends and spending time with my family.
What is your review of the movie “Avengers: Endgame”?
That was killer. That was probably the best movie I’ve ever seen so far. … I like how they all came together at the end.
If you had to pick one Avenger to hang out with for a day, who would you choose?
It would probably be Ironman. He’s the funniest one and he’s kind of slick with his remarks. He looks like a cool dude to hang out with for the day.
