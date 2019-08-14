Winter Haven native Brody Catrett, 12, had quite a season this past summer for his Winter Haven Elite travel baseball team.
Catrett, who attends Jewett Middle Academy, led the team in several categories spanning 39 games. Those include: batting average (.527), hits (48), singles (31), doubles (11), home runs (6), RBIs (44), runs scored (41), OPS (1.426) and saves.
What was your favorite part of playing for Winter Haven Elite this summer?
Going to Myrtle Beach (S.C.). It was different — it was the first time we went out of state on a trip. The team did good, but I didn’t do as good as I usually do.
What did you do well this summer?
Hitting. I started hitting home runs this summer.
Which of those home runs was the most memorable?
My second one — I hit a walk-off grand slam in March at a tournament in Lakeland.
How long have you been playing the game and what’s your favorite part?
Since I was 3. My favorite part of the game is hitting. I always try and just hit the ball hard, no matter how fast or what the pitcher throws.
What’s the best baseball advice you’ve received?
My dad tells me to just practice hard and that it doesn’t matter how good you do.
Who is your funniest teammate?
Steven Williams.
What do you need to improve on?
Pitching. I need to add more pitches and work on my junk pitches.
Do you have a favorite professional baseball team?
The Baltimore Orioles. Trey Mancini plays for them and he’s from Winter Haven. I got to know him and he’s my favorite player.
Who has been your favorite teacher?
Sean Hendry.
What do you think you would like to do for a job when you grow up?
I think I’d like to be a zookeeper.
Do you have any siblings?
Three — I have one brother and two sisters. My brother played baseball, my little sister does competitive cheerleading and my older sister used to play volleyball.
What’s your favorite thing to do with your siblings?
We play Wii Sports.
What’s your favorite restaurant?
Osaka Japanese Steak House.
What’s your favorite dish your parents make?
My mom’s chicken and yellow rice.
If you could visit any baseball stadium, which would you go to?
Wrigley Field.
