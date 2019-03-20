Jackie Montes has had quite the career for the Fort Meade Miners girls soccer team and she capped that career with a strong performance in the Florida Athletic Coaches Association’s Soccer All-Star Classic in Tallahassee last month.
Playing against the best girls soccer players in the state, Montes — who set school and county records in goals — scored an important goal for her team. Montes intends to go to college at Polk State and try out for the soccer team there.
The team finished 19-7.
About Jackie
|School: Fort Meade Middle-Senior High
|Position: Center-mid
|Year: Senior
|Age: 18
|GPA: 4.225
|Club team: Winter Haven Kicks
How excited were you to compete in the FACA All-Star Classic?
I was really excited because I was one of two players from this region — for them to pick me, I was really excited. There was a lot of competition, so I was really glad that I scored.
How do you think the team did?
I think we did good. We thought we were going to do a little bit worse, because we lost a lot of good seniors (from the 2017-18 team), but to come up like this — I think we really had a good season.
What was it like being a senior?
It was great. My first game, I got to 200 (career) goals. Then, about halfway through the season on our Senior Night, I beat the Polk County (career goals record) and then I became second in Florida. So, I was really excited about that.
How did you get interested in soccer?
I started playing soccer when I was 7. My parents didn’t even think about putting me in soccer, but my dad was always a soccer fanatic. I guess I just eased into it.
Who is your favorite soccer player?
Cristiano Ronaldo — he is my all-time favorite.
What are you looking forward to the most about life after high school?
Not waking up so early for school! That’s what I’m most excited for.
What is your pregame routine?
I just talk to myself in the mirror and say “you’re going to do the best you can.” And I always pray before the game.
Are there any movies coming out soon that you are excited about?
I’m going to watch “Captain Marvel” one of these days — I’m really looking forward to that movie.
