Graduating senior Jaden Williamson has had quite the career for the Bartow High softball program.
As a freshman, Jaden pitched six innings in the FHSAA Class 8A State Championship Game — a game the Yellow Jackets won 5-2 in extra innings. This past season, she compiled a 1.01 ERA over nearly 90 innings of work and struck out 84 opposing batters. At the plate, Jaden was second on the team in hits with 46 and totaled 15 extra-base hits while stealing a team-high 32 bases for Bartow, which finished 25-4 and ended its season in the regional final.
About Jaden
|School: Bartow High
|Year: Senior
|Age: 18
|Height: 5-foot-7
|GPA: 4.0
|Position(s): Pitcher, outfield
|Travel team: FSA
Jaden Williamson is signed to play college softball for Indian River State College.
What’s your impression of how the team did this spring?
I think we definitely could have went farther, but we made it farther than we did my sophomore or junior year. We worked really hard.
How has high-school softball made you better?
I think it made me a smarter player — I learned a lot more about the game.
What’s your favorite memory from your career at Bartow?
Winning state as a freshman. I started pitching (in the state championship) but I was taken out. It was really stressful and there was a lot of pressure.
How old were you when you started playing?
I started playing when I was 5. My dad got me into it. I started pitching when I was 7 or 8.
What do you like about pitching?
You’re in control — it’s up to you.
Who was your funniest teammate this spring?
Probably Jennie Brogdon — she’s pretty funny.
What was it like playing alongside your sister, Haley Williamson?
We get along good, we never really argue on the field.
When you were an underclassmen on the team, who was someone that you looked up to?
Lexi Sims was really good.
Are you excited to continue your career in college at Indian River State College?
I’m pretty excited — two other girls from the team (at Bartow) are going, so I’ll know people. The coaches are really cool.
Do you know what you would like to study in college?
I’m not sure still — maybe nursing or something like that. I kind of want to be a travel nurse.
Who was your favorite teacher this past year?
Mrs. (Kellie) Burkey — she taught English.
What’s your favorite show to watch on a rainy day?
“The Fosters.” It’s a really good show — I’ve watched it over again a couple of times.
What is your favorite place you have traveled to and what is a place you would like to visit?
Probably Panama City – I like the beach area. I would like to visit Bora Bora, I’ve always wanted to go there.
