Trey Ayala, an eighth grader at Oasis Christian Academy, has been making quite the impact on the diamond this spring for the Winter Haven Elite travel baseball program.
This is the second season for Ayala with Winter Haven Elite. Ayala is hitting .443 this spring and has been a versatile player for his travel team, pitching well in addition to his prowess at the plate and boasting strong play in the outfield.
Though he is just 14, Ayala is already an experienced ballplayer at the high school level. Ayala plays for the varsity team at Oasis Christian, where his father, Manny Ayala, is the head coach.
The impression he has made with coaches has been a good one.
“Trey is fun to be around,” said Winter Haven Elite President Steven Hunnicutt. “Because of his size, I forget he is only 14. He is very polite, a great teammate for the other players and has a passion and understanding for the game.”
Were you excited to join the team at Winter Haven Elite this past fall?
I was really excited. I got to know my teammates and we have a really good team.
How do you think the team has done this spring?
We did really good. We kicked butt, especially at our second-to-last tournament. We went 4-0 that weekend.
What was it like playing varsity baseball against much older competition?
It was really difficult but I get to learn the game much better.
How long have you been playing baseball and what do you love about it?
I’ve been playing for eight years. I like being out with my teammates and competing.
What is your favorite part about the game?
I like playing the outfield — catching fly balls and throwing out kids trying to get an extra base.
What is your favorite team and who is your favorite player?
The Houston Astros are my favorite team — they’re really good. George Springer is my favorite player. He’s really good and throws out every single person. He hits really well.
What advice does your dad, Manny Ayala, give you about the game?
He tells me to stay humble.
What is the coolest place you’ve travleed to for a baseball tournament?
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
What do you want to do for a career?
I want to make video games. My favorite games are “Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare,” “Minecraft” and “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.” It would be really cool to make games like that.
What is a movie you saw recently that you enjoyed?
“How to Train Your Dragon 3.”
