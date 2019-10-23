The Bartow Executive Airport will hold it's first-ever “Trunk or Treat” event on Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the airport’s main terminal and the main ramp adjacent to the terminal.
The event will provide a safe and secure environment for youngsters celebrating the ghoulish holiday by trick or treating, says organizer Kristina Martin, the airport's marketing manager.
There will be decorated vehicles where children can claim goodies and register for door prizes, she explained.
“This way, the parents know where their children are getting their candies and they aren't walking up to strange houses,” Martin said.
As of this edition’s deadline, Martin didn't have a final tally on the number of trunks that will be jammed with give-away sweets and treats, but she says there will be “plenty of goodies to go around.”
Kids and their guardians will also be able to take an up-close-and-personal look at numerous aircraft, which will be parked on the main ramp.
“We'll have lots of airplanes out there so everyone can see what kinds of planes we house and service here,” Martin said.
Also on display will be Polk Fire Rescue fire and EMS vehicles, a Bartow Fire Department truck and the Polk Sheriff Office's “Swamp Buggy.”
Runways Restaurant, located in the terminal, will also host a “S'mores Station” for children and offer dinner specials throughout the event.
If that's not enough, there will be numerous opportunities for both kids and parents to register for door prizes, donated by area businesses, including the Crayola Experience in Orlando and Bartow Flying Service. The Crayola Experience is donating two tickets to the attraction and the tenant flying service is giving away a free discovery flight. The discovery flight is an introduction to flight lessons, Martin explained, and includes both ground and air study that can be used toward obtaining a pilot's license.
There will be an abundance of t-shirts to be had and and an assortment of other give-aways, all donated by area merchants or businesses, according to Martin.
Just in case someone runs out of film, or the battery on their phone dies, there will even be a photo booth to capture the moment.
If the trick-or-treating wears thin, the more serious-minded can take a tour through the Bartow Airport Museum that features relics and displays about the role the airport played during World War II, when it was used as a flight training center for both bomber and fighter pilots.
The airport is located just off U.S. Highway 17, between Bartow and Winter Haven. Signage will direct traffic to the event at the Bartow Executive Airport Main Terminal.
———
Got a news tip or story idea? Contact us at polknews@d-r.media.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.