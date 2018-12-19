BARTOW – The Bartow varsity cheerleaders came away with their fifth straight competition win this year Dec. 15 — and they seem to have more on the way.
Competing in and hosting the Fourth Annual Chase the State Competition, which featured 50 different teams, Bartow’s varsity squad won first place in Varsity Large Co-Ed, the junior varsity squad (defending its first state title) finished first in Junior Varsity Co-Ed and the Bartow Middle School team finished first in the middle-school competition.
All of which was good news for varsity head coach Lori Jolliff — as was hearing the different squads cheering on one another during the competition.
“That's what we want to see,” she said following the competition. “The teams here were cheering for everybody and these are the best competitors in the state.”
Jolliff said despite a seemingly solid performances for Bartow, she spotted some moves for her team to work on. She said she envisions a performance that is so well-executed, it looks easy.
“I'd like people to say they could go home and do that — but [find out] it’s not as easy as you thought,” Joliff said
Bartow's next tournament will be the regional tournament Jan. 11 in Plant City.
The team has competed in four tournaments in the past three weeks, recently winning the county championship Dec. 8 at Lakeland High.
The program is seeking a sixth consecutive state championship and it dually defending its national title. With those great expectations comes a squad that Joliff says is locked in and focused.
“They're quiet and nice,” Joliff said. “They're focused and not rambunctious.”
