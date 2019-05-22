BARTOW – In a meeting dominated by proclamations and announcements, the Bartow City Commission installed the winner of the recent city commission election May 6 and then voted unanimously for him to be mayor for the next year.
Vice Mayor Billy Simpson won his April 2 election over Tanya Tucker to earn his second three-year term. Last week, commissioners voted 5-0 to make him mayor for the next year.
Following that vote, Commissioner James Clements nominated Commissioner Scott Sjoblom to be vice mayor. He, likewise, was elected to the position unanimously.
Simpson and outgoing Mayor Leo Longworth switched seats and name tags to signify the change.
“Okay, let’s get back to work,” Simpson joked immediately after, before thanking his fellow commissioners for their support.
Simpson added that he looks forward to “a bright, bright and brighter year.”
With Simpson taking over the mayor’s role, commissioners then presented Longworth with a plaque commemorating his year serving as mayor. It was the fifth time Longworth served a year-long term as mayor.
Other proclamations at the city commission meeting on Monday, May 6, included: recognizing May 18 as Kids to Parks Day; proclaiming the month of May as Community Action Month; proclaiming May 12-18 as Police Week; proclaiming May 6-12 as Nurses Week; proclaiming May as Civility Month; and proclaiming May 22-29 as the Sheriff’s Youth Villa Classic 56th Annual Golf Tournament.
“This can’t happen without the city of Bartow,” said Karen Guffey who has helped organize the tournament for 32 years.
This year’s event, which takes place at the Bartow Municipal Golf Course at 190 S. Idlewild Ave., had a Sponsor & Patron Golf Scramble set for Tuesday, May 21. Today, there is a Civic Luncheon featuring three-time tournament winner Fred Ridley at the Bartow Civic Center at 11:30 a.m.
Today and Thursday, the Women’s Tournament and Luncheon takes place at the golf course. On Friday night, there is a kickoff dinner at the Bartow Golf Course and the men’s tournament takes place Saturday, May 25, through Monday, May 27.
Ridley won the tournament in 1971, 1972 and 1974. In his golfing career, he competed in 15 USGA championships from 1969 to 1988, including 10 U.S. Amateurs and he competed in three Masters Tournaments (1976-78). He played in the U.S. Open and the British Open Championship. He was a playing member of the 1976 U.S. World Amateur Team and the 1977 U.S. Walker Cup Team and was non-playing captain of the 1987 and 1989 U.S. Walker Cup Teams and the 2010 U.S. World Amateur Team. He was raised in Lakeland.
Tickets to the luncheon are $10 apiece. Go to www.bartowvillaclassic.com for information and registration forms.
Money raised from the tournament goes to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office’s Youth Villa. Located on State Road 60 in Bartow, it is a residential site operated by the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches. It houses about 30 girls, between the age of 8 and 18, who have been abandoned or abused, or are struggling academically and socially.
