BARTOW — Bartow's 95-year-old Thompson and Company Cigar Factory was saved from the wrecking ball again last week when the Bartow City Commission agreed to delay action on the structure, located on Third Avenue, until sometime next year.
Commissioner Trish Pfeiffer, the lead advocate for preservation, was echoed by fellow Commissioner James Clements and convinced the five-member commission to delay further action until the city's master plan is completed sometime next year.
The preservation of the building has been a touchy subject for years, with preservation costs escalating with the passage of time.
Earlier reports have said it would cost as much as $1.5 million alone to replace the roof on the building, with Mayor Billy Simpson adding that the total restoration could cost upward of “$5 to $6 million.”
“There is a great story in this building,” Pfeiffer said at the commission's Dec. 2 meeting. “And we need to save it.”
“I don't see any urgency to demolish it anytime soon,” Clements added. “And it could be a catalyst to growth in the east end of the city. And we need to continue to explore those opportunities.”
Pfeiffer said she had a Tampa preservationist and an Orlando developer both voice interest in the facility, but had no concrete commitments from either one.
The building fronts Third Avenue and is bordered by Church Street, Davidson Street and Second Avenue. It was the home of the first mechanized cigar factory in the state and operated for decades, shutting its doors about 60 years ago.
While in disuse for decades, the building still found its way onto the National Register of Historic Places in 2002, the Florida Trust for Historic Preservations declared it one of the state's 11 most endangered buildings, and it has even been toured by the state Historic Preservation Office.
At the Monday commission session, several city residents spoke out for saving the building, including Clifford Lewis, of Bartow, who spearheaded the drive to preserve and restore the L.B. Brown House, a local attraction that also is located in east Bartow.
Lewis suggested the city create a Cigar Factory Preservation Committee to work with the developers of the city's master plan to see how it would fit in the city's future development.
“We have our history and we need to showcase what we have here,” Lewis added. “Once it's gone, it's gone.”
Also supporting the preservation was Jennifer Daniels, of Bartow, who suggested the city restore the factory building and convert it into the city library, ceding the existing library to the Civic Center, which could be used to augment the Civic Center's burgeoning sports complex.
“Tearing it down sets the wrong precedent,” said Kim Hancock, a Bartow businesswoman. “This could be the next Brown House. We can't replace something like this — we just can't.”
The other commissioners weighed in, as well.
“If the master plan says it is a viable asset, then okay,” said Commissioner Leo Longworth. “But if not, this should be the last time we go through this. And, I don't see it changing the future of the Cigar Factory.”
“We need to keep this as a tool in our toolbox,” said Commissioner Scott Sjoblom. “It could be the anchor project that area needs to draw people from U.S. (Highway) 17.”
In other business, the commission unanimously endorsed plans for a townhome complex called First Avenue Townhomes, which will allow the construction of 77 townhouses adjacent to the Church Street Station development.
