BARTOW – The Bartow City Commission on Monday, March 4, issued a proclamation to the Bartow High School Varsity Coed Cheerleading team for winning the national and world competition trophies last month.
“As we have done this before, I will say everyone’s name — so I hope I don’t screw up too many names. But this is very cool,” Bartow City Attorney Sean Parker said.
On Feb. 15, the varsity coed squad won its second national title at Disney one week after finishing second in the state competition in Gainesville. It was the first time in five years the squad failed to win the state title – losing by just 0.7 points – the week before.
Bartow Mayor Leo Longworth named March 4 as 2019 Varsity Coed Cheerleader Day.
“I want to encourage you to keep the juices flowing,” Longworth said. “You make spirit mean something and you guys just can’t stop winning.”
Bartow High School Principal Emilean Clemons said being a member of this squad goes beyond winning, citing BHS’ motto: “Home of the Champions.”
“It’s not just about cheering and winning,” Clemons said. “(Head Coach Lori Jolliff) believes it is important to keep their grades up, building their character to go into the world and be good citizens.”
Jolliff thanked the community for their support, something that has been evident in the 16 years she has led the team.
“We are one school and one family — we are blessed to be Bartow,” Jolliff said.
The cheerleaders on this year’s team included: Seniors - Victoria Acosta, Riley Burke, Clarck Clark, Athena Dow, Marissa English, Hannah Fisher, Cassie Jones, Kamarie Owens, Nikita Neal, Turiana Riley, Isaiah Robinson, Gauge Stricklin and Raymond Wilson; Juniors - Carle Bullard, Kalib Giles, Tailaja Hargrett, Kenneth Mackeroy and Ariah Shrader; Sophomores Dawson Padula, Henry Roslow, Dailyn Williams; and Freshman - Baileigh Cabanas, Ashylyn Drawdy and Brayden Merill.
AGRI-WEEK RECOGNIZED
The Bartow City Commission issued a proclamation March 4 recognizing March 11-15 and March 18-22 as Polk County Agri-Fest Weeks.
Held in Bartow at the Stuart Center since 1988, the festival brings in fourth graders from across the county to recognize one of the backbones of Polk County.
In the proclamation, it states “the event has incorporated educational curriculum objectives into hands-on learning experiences related to locally produced food and fiber commodities, as well as careers in the agriculture industry.”
This year, Carole McKenzie of the Polk FFA and 4H, said there is a focus on agri-tourism and that students will be given information at Agri-Fest they can take to their parents to participate in marketing agri-tourism.
In celebration of the proclamation, student Hannah Turclos gave each of the commissioners a box of locally grown strawberries.
FIRE DEPARTMENT THANKED
Jerry and Paula Goodrich presented Bartow Deputy Fire Chief Byron Moore with a plaque and gifts, thanking the department for its work in being first-responders. This is something the Goodriches do on their own to several fire departments in the county.
“They go around to fire departments in the county and make these presentations,” Mayor Longworth said. “We are thankful they are recognizing our firefighters.”
