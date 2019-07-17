By JEFF ROSLOW
BARTOW – At the end of this month, Bartow City Commissioners will gather for two days to determine policy and management priorities.
The Commission’s Strategic Planning Session is held twice each year and the next one is scheduled for July 31 and Aug. 1.
This week, commissioners are each meeting with consultant Lyle Sumek to determine what should be discussed.
The meetings, which are being held at Bartow City Hall, are open to the public.
High on the list could be developing a master plan for the city. It is something most commissioners believe will be a catalyst for improving the quality of life for Bartow residents.
Commissioners recently outlined some of their individual priorities heading into the session, with a wage study, streets, sidewalks and broadband connection among the priorities.
Mayor Billy Simpson said there are projects that should be prioritized, including improving the city’s streets and its wastewater project.
How those projects are prioritized, Simpson said, will be hashed out in the two-day meeting.
“Items may not make the list that were there last year,” Simpson said. “I think this will be a great work session, where we can talk about the issues and, at the end of the day, we can put this in the budget.”
Next year's fiscal budget is due at the end of August.
For Commissioner Trish Pfeiffer, among the most important issues to her is conducting a wage study. The city has been working on this for years, she said, and there has been no solution reached.
“I'm going into my sixth year (on the commission) and a wage study has still not be done,” Pfeiffer said. “That is a big concern of mine.”
Regarding the creation of a master plan for the city, Pfeiffer said the opportunities the town could reap would be great.
As an example, she pointed to what Winter Haven has accomplished recently — including projects such as revamping its downtown and upgrading its tennis courts.
Pfeiffer said those projects have helped Winter Haven gain residents, businesses and visitors.
“When people are making a choice of cities, we don't have a lot to offer,” she said. “An amenities-rich environment is what people are looking for. Winter Haven has a skate park and a senior fitness center. Lakeland is putting in its fourth dog park. You have to pay attention to what's going on right next to us.”
To others, including Vice Mayor Scott Sjoblom, streets and sidewalks remain a big priority. Specifically, Sjoblom talked about the area near Bartow Middle and Bartow High, where there are no sidewalks and students are walking to and from school daily.
Also high on Sjoblom’s list was improving recreational facilities.
He added he is looking forward to the two-day session because while he has ideas of his own, the discussion from the four other commissioners would be enlightening.
“We all have our own ideas,” Sjoblom said.
Commissioner Leo Longworth suggested there are many areas on which the city should focus, adding that determing the order of priority will be tough. Longworth said the street paving needs to continue. Fiber optics, he suggested, will help citizens with smart metering and make city operations more efficient.
Longworth also said some of the city’s buildings are aging and need to be addressed.
“The infrastructure is old and we need a replacement program,” he said.
Longworth said he does believe a master plan will help guide the city in its efforts.
Commissioner James Clements could not be reached for comment.
