The Bartow High School band is set to host one of its signature events, with its annual Prism Concert set to serve up good music and good eats spanning four shows in two days.
Three shows — a dinner show at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 18, a dessert matinee at 2 p.m. Jan. 19 and a barbecue dinner show at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 19 — will all take place at the Bartow Civic Center. A fourth show will precede the three ticketed shows, with the Bartow band performing earlier in the day Jan. 18 for local middle- and elementary-school students.
During each show, the various sub-groups that are part of the larger band will create an interactive concert experience. The different groups will rotate sets to create continuous play for guests, additionally setting up in different positions throughout the space within the venue to help differentiate moods and sounds.
The Prism Concert series presents an opportunity for local music enthusiasts to take in Bartow’s award-winning band program. This past April, the Bartow High band’s Wind Symphony was one of just four high-school bands selected to perform in the prestigious Chicago International Music Festival.
The unique opportunity meant that Bartow’s Wind Symphony was able to perform on the Armour Stage — the same stage that has housed the world-famous Chicago Symphony Orchestra since 1904.
The program, directed by Jon Eckman, has consistently earned superior ratings at concert, marching and state competitions.
More information about the Prism Concert — including ticket prices for respective shows, the respective menus and information on reserving a table for a large group — can be found at the Bartow band’s website, yellowjacketsband.com.
Questions can be emailed to Eckman at jon.eckman@polk-fl.net.
