Did you know Bartow has its very own singing competition? In its eighth season, Bartow Idol has contestants excited for this year’s big event.
About Bartow Idol
Bartow Idol is a karaoke singing competition for locals, giving the finalists a chance to sing at the city’s Friday Fest event in August. It started eight years ago under Main Street Bartow volunteer and local SLS Entertainment owner Sean Serdynski.
“Our first official Bartow Idol was a big, huge it,” Serdynski said. “It was a lot of fun and drew a lot of people.”
Serdynski and his wife have run several contests over the years as owners of their own entertainment company, but Bartow Idol is a big favorite of his. He said it’s a great way to bring the community out to support local businesses.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Serdynski said. “It’s all just to bring people downtown to eat in the restaurants and shop in the shops.”
How it works
Anyone over the age of 18 who is interested in competing in Bartow Idol may audition during one of the select nights.
The next and final audition night will be Tuesday, Aug. 13. Auditions are $15 and will be held at Hacienda Mexico, at 195 E. Main St. in Bartow. Four finalists will be chosen from this two-hour audition and will move on to the final round.
The final round will be during the August Friday Fest. It will feature 10 contestants in total, all competing to be this season’s Bartow Idol.
Auditioners and contestants are suggested to choose upbeat, engaging songs.
“We don’t just look for vocals,” Serdynski said. “We also look at stage presence and audience interaction.”
The finalists will be narrowed down, and three winners will be selected from a panel of judges including past Bartow Idol winners and local celebrities.
The prizes
All three winners will receive a trophy and a cash prize.
First place will take home $100, second place will receive $50 and third place will receive $25. Plus bragging rights and getting to sing on stage in front of a full audience.
When and where
Bartow Idol at Friday Fest will be Friday, Aug. 16, from 6 to 9 p.m.
This is a rain or shine event. If shine, the event will be outside at Friday Fest. If rain, the competition will move indoors to the Main Street Bartow office.
For those who would like to enjoy the music of the finalists, the show is family-friendly and open to everyone.
For more information
For more information about Bartow Idol and to read the full list of contest rules, visit https://www.facebook.com/syfysean/ and click on ‘Events.’
