BARTOW – “The Story of Jaz” is the latest album written and performed by Bartow resident Jazmin Ghent — and Ghent, who has earned numerous awards and recognitions and played in venues around the world, has quite a story to tell.
The album is the third release for Ghent, who is 28. In March, “The Story of Jaz” was named the 2019 NAACP Image Award winner for Outstanding Jazz Album. In 2017, she was selected by the NAACP Image Awards as Jazz Artist of the Year, as well.
On top of all that, when Ghent returns to town from one of her shows, she is also the music teacher at Lakeland’s Crystal Lake Elementary School.
“It can be very challenging, at times, to go back-and-forth,” Ghent said. “However, I am doing something I love, and I love both teaching and performing.”
Years ago, on their first date after meeting at an Atlanta gym, Jazmin’s parents — Carl Sr. and Deborah — discussed what they might name a baby in the future. Coincidentally, they both loved the name Jazmin, because of their love of jazz music.
Years later, with one son already born named Carl Jr., the couple welcomed twin girls into the family, Janai and Jazmin. The three Ghent children were raised listening to tunes from jazz legends such as Kirk Whalum, Bob James and Gerald Albright.
Jazmin began playing the piano at age 5, but it wasn’t until junior high school that she discovered the saxophone.
“My mom brought the sax home,” Ghent said. “And I’ve been in love ever since.”
Not only does Ghent play the saxophone, but she writes her own songs and sings, as well.
“I write my songs from melodies in my head. I hear it and then sing it into my phone,” she explained.
She hopes to continue writing and produce yet another jazz album sometime next year.
“I love that jazz is spontaneous and on the spot,” she said. “There’s no right or wrong — (there are) just so many layers. And, jazz has such a rich history that carries on to today.”
Ghent said she hopes to pass on her love of music to others by teaching to her students at school. She’s found other outlets for her passion and desire to teach, as well.
“In January, I am going to Haiti to teach workshops at different schools and universities,” she said. “I love music education and passing down whatever knowledge I have of music.”
Her trip to Haiti is by invitation through the U.S. Embassy to the 2020 International Jazz Festival in Port-au-Prince.
International travels are nothing new to Ghent, as she was born in Germany while her father was an active duty officer in the U.S. Army. The family settled down in Alabama long enough for the three Ghent children to graduate from high school. Jazmin then attended Florida State University, earning a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from Tennessee State University.
After her father retired, he and his wife found their way to Bartow — Carl Sr.’s hometown. Jazmin soon followed, scoring the job at Crystal Lake.
The elementary school music teacher said that she has a lot of fun with her students.
“They always have a lot of requests for me to play on sax,” she laughed. “But I hope that they take away from me that music is a great way to express yourself. There’s so many advantages of music.”
On Oct. 17, Ghent will open the four-day 40th Annual Jazz Holiday in Clearwater. Tickets are available at https://www.clearwaterjazz.com/festival-info.
For more information on Ghent, visit www.jazminghentmusic.com.
