On July 15, the Bartow City Commission unanimously voted to rank Foresite Group Inc. as the top choice as a consultant for fiber optic services required for a potential pilot project for city fiber service and smart metering technology.
The city had received 40 proposals and senior staff narrowed the search down to four firms. The firms were interviewed and each was asked to develop projects. Foresite Group Inc., out of Tampa, was the only firm that met all qualifications.
The next step is for the city to agree to a contract with the firm, get approval from the commission and start the plan.
The fiber optic plan includes providing service for the city and the airport and to develop a smart metering technology that would improve utility service and billing.
The city has $2.5 million set aside for the project, City Manager George Long told the commission at a workshop in June.
The smart meter project is a priority for this project. Not only will this allow homeowners and businesses to save money, it would also allow customers to pay their bills on their phone or in advance, so the city would not have to hold a deposit as it does now.
It could also work the rates at different costs at different times and season allowing homeowners to better regulate electric use.
