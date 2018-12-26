In a tradition that dates back to 1936, Bartow will set fire to its discarded Christmas trees on New Year’s Eve as the community prepares to welcome the arrival of 2019.
The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 31, at the south end of Mary Holland Park.
The city’s parks department will begin picking up discarded trees from curbside on Dec. 26, after which it will stack them into one large pile.
Bartow Parks Superintendent Tim Griner said that anyone whose tree has not been picked up by noon Dec. 31 may call (863) 534-0120 before 2 p.m. that day.
The tradition began at the urging of the late Nye Jordan, who said it was bad luck to have a Christmas tree in the home on New Year’s Day. Friends suggested that Jordan, a volunteer firefighter, may have created the superstition himself to encourage Bartowns to get their dried trees out of the house, because they created a fire hazard.
Bartow firefighters will set fire to the stack of trees, after which they will stand by to keep the fire from getting out of control.
A limited amount of bleacher seating will be available, and spectators may bring their own folding chairs. Mosquito repellent is recommended.
Eda Marchman is chairman of the event, and Rev. Becky Toalster of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church will lead singing. The Emcee will be S. L. Frisbie, IV, who will trace the history of the event. A preview of his remarks is published in his column on page 16.
