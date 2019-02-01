BARTOW – The design committee for Main Street Bartow has been busy planning several changes to upgrade the city’s downtown district.
Those plans include adding sidewalk signs in front of stores, directional signage for the streets that intersect Main St., decorative bicycle racks, visual art, transformer art, crosswalk art and art on electrical boxes.
The signage, Main Street Bartow Executive Director Linda Holcomb said, will help get rid of a mish-mash of plastic signs.
“I hope a lot of businesses pickup on this to get a nice appearance,” Holcomb said.
One business, Sweet Magnolias, already has a sign on Main St., and businesses looking to join in include Indigo Moon, Infini Design, Tim's Barber Shop and Main Street Comics. Main Street Bartow's handout to commissioners at its April 22 meeting noted the cost for the paint and hardware for these signs is $500.
Directional signage proposed would let people know the businesses on the streets that intersect Main. The names of businesses with arrows would appear on the street signs. The cost for this would be $1,000 for four poles.
“People should know what is on the side streets and they should be nice looking,” Holcomb said.
Bicycle racks have been proposed and the committee walked the downtown area to determine some places where they might be placed. The committee decided three such racks would be adequate, with one near the Cookie Jar, at Main St. and Wilson Ave., and two near Palace Pizza at Main St. and Broadway.
A wall painting — particularly of wings — could make for good “selfie” art, as has been done in other cities, Holcomb said. This work can create exposure and help visual appeal of the downtown area, she said, adding that it would cost around $2,500.
Art on transformer boxes, such as those located at the intersection of Central Ave. and Main St., and the intersection of Wilson Ave. and Main St., can be painted on all four sides to offer a visually attractive component to downtown. This has been done in the city of Winter Haven, Holcomb noted, to the approval of residents there. The cost of this would be $500.
Currently, there is one piece of crosswalk art in Bartow, on Summerlin St. near the post office, and Holcomb told commissioners this could be expanded for a cost of $500.
Altogether, the cost of the six proposed projects would be $8,000. Commissioners seemed receptive to the projects, though the proposals brought little comment.
“I like the idea,” Bartow Commissioner Scott Sjoblom said. “I'm no artist, but we could make the outdated more visually appealing.”
