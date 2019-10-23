BARTOW — Jarrod Naberhaus swam with dolphins — and with sharks.
He traveled often, climbed glaciers and mountains, hiked and ziplined. He practiced judo, played lacrosse in high school and was the captain of the swim team.
Generally speaking, the Bartow native did whatever he perceived to be the next adventure or challenge.
He loved the ocean, developing a passion for underwater photography and working as a master scuba instructor in the Florida Keys.
And he loved people, too — his family, his friends, veterans and first responders who served and, of course, his fiancée, Haddie Edge.
Jarrod Naberhaus died September 27 at age 24, the result of a tragic traffic accident on South Florida Avenue in Lakeland.
In the weeks since, if there has been one source of solace for those close to him, such as his mother, Angela Naberhaus, it has been that his life — though it ended too soon — was a life well-lived.
“People will tell you that (Jarrod) lived more in 24 years than most do in a full lifetime,” Angela said. “He was fearless. He lived at warp speed.”
Jarrod Naberhaus was riding his Kawasaki motorcycle, headed southbound along South Florida Avenue, near its intersection with West Alamo Drive. According to the report issued by the Lakeland Police Department, a Toyota Highlander driven by 72-year-old Kristina Giordano was traveling northbound along the road, in the turn lane, at the same time. Witnesses told investigators that as the Kawasaki approached the intersection, the Toyota turned left into the path of the motorcycle.
Naberhaus was unable to avoid the vehicle and collided with the passenger side of the Toyota at around 11:30 a.m. Sept. 27. According to the police report, he was pronounced dead nine minutes later, at 11:39 a.m.
A celebration of life will be held at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at Bartow Elementary Academy.
Two days later, at 10 a.m. on Oct. 27, the Justice4Jarrod Memorial Ride will be held. Riders will gather at Tractor Supply Co. in Bartow and travel a route that will end up at the Firehouse 92 restaurant in Plant City, where a rally and press conference will be held.
Organizers are hoping for “1,000 wheels” to support the causes the ride and ensuing rally will champion. Those causes include: a traffic study and updates to the traffic light at the intersection of West Alamo Drive and South Florida Avenue; the addition of a written driver’s test for Florida residents when they reach age 70; and a change to case law in Florida regarding vehicle and motorcycle fatalities.
The ride and rally will also implore drivers of all varieties to practice safe driving in general and specifically around motorcycles.
Jarrod became a passionate member of the motorcycling community and Angela said she does not want other family and friends of motorcycle riders to experience the tremendous loss she is grappling with.
“This (issue) affects the motorcycle community four times more than it affects the automobile community,” she said, adding that “this issue affects everyone that’s on the road. … We can change the way the next generation drives.”
After living in working in the Florida Keys for several years, Angela said that Jarrod had returned to Bartow recently to evaluate his opportunities and what would be next now that he was engaged. Angela says he was eyeing a transition to commercial diving.
For all the memories that family and friends of Jarrod Naberhaus will be deprived of, there are still many to look back on fondly thanks to the enthusiastic way the Bartow native chose to live life.
“He was an adventure junkie — he was absolutely fearless,” Angela said, before adding with a laugh, “unless it involved a spider. Then he was done.”
———
Contact Steven Ryzewski at sryzewski@d-r.media.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.