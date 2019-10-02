BARTOW – Golfing legend Herbert Dixon celebrated his 100th birthday Sept. 16, 2019.
On the following Saturday, Dixon, who still plays regularly, participated in a golf tournament celebrating the 100th Anniversary of Bartow Golf Course.
“Happy 100th Birthday to Herb Dixon!” Bartow Mayor Billy Simpson posted online after the tournament. “I really enjoyed being able to spend time at the 100th celebration of the Bartow Golf Course and Herb’s birthday! Thank you to golf course manager Lynn Zemba for being a great organizer of this fabulous event!”
Simpson also read proclamations in support of the two centennial celebrations during a Bartow City Commission meeting Sept. 23.
Dixon has been inducted into the National Black Golf Hall of Fame (1998), the African American Golfers Hall of Fame (2012), the Polk County Sports Hall of Fame and he recently had his eighth hole-in-one, according to a flier taped to the golf cart Dixon used during the tournament last week.
On Jan. 4, 2020, the Bartow Deacons and Stewards Alliance is sponsoring the 2020 Herbert Dixon Celebrity Golf Tournament to raise money for local scholarships. For more information about that event, interested parties are encouraged to email Carver Young at Carver.Young863@gmail.com .
According to a Bartow Economic Development website post quoting Bartow Golf Course Pro Chris Banks about the upcoming tournament, Dixon has helped to raise more than $45,000 for local scholarships over the years.
“(Mr. Dixon) still shoots close to the high 60s and low 70s he achieved as a young man,” Banks said.
Contact Charles A. Baker III at cbaker@d-r.media.
