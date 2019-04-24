David Knowles says there are a few things that brought him to Winter Haven to continue his career in public safety, but that one thing stands out for the city’s new Deputy Fire Chief.
“The size of the department — it’s a department that I’ll be able to know the name of everyone who works here,” Knowles said. “They’re not just a number. It’s a family organization.”
Winter Haven’s Public Safety Department is the latest stop for Knowles in a career that has spanned three decades, dating back to his time with the Lehigh Acres Fire Department, east of Fort Myers.
Over that career, Knowles — who most recently served as the public safety director for Levy County — said that he has learned a few things. Namely, that communication matters.
“Communication is the key,” Knowles said. “It’s extremely important to communicate with your staff and communicate with the public … get the department out into the public, so we can let the public know how we can work with them and make their lives better.”
In a statement, Winter Haven Public Safety Di- rector Charlie Bird said he is pleased to have added Knowles to the city’s staff.
“I look forward to having David come on board and have the utmost confidence his experience will enhance the exceptional public safety services we already have in place for our citizens,” Bird said.
Winter Haven City Manager Mike Herr is also complimentary of Knowles.
“HIs focus on effective team-building and exceptional safety services will blend well with the team already in place,” Herr said.
Knowles accepted the position in March and his first day on the job was April 1. According to city staff, Knowles will earn an annual salary of $85,720.
He said he is excited to get acclimated to his new community and has found Winter Haven feels rather comfortable already.
“Winter Haven is a super nice area to be in,” Knowles said. “It’s been great. The public has been great and a great bunch of employees have made that transition easier.”
