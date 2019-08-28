WINTER HAVEN – Within the next month or so, 15 leaders from the Winter Haven community will start meeting to discuss ways to better use technology to make the city safer, help city staff become more engaged with residents and to help keep the city’s economy growing.
Winter Haven Smart City Officer Hiep Nguyen recently helped create the Winter Haven Smart City Advisory Committee.
So what is a smart city — and how will this initiative benefit city residents?
Nguyen said there are several ways and that collective investment in technology can be profitable. He said it can be so profitable that, within the next decade or so, city-owned technology infrastructure could become self-funded and may even start generating revenue for the city. This would give city commissioners the option to reduce property taxes or fund additional city services.
For example, the city currently owns several miles of “dark fiber” internet cable that is leased to internet service providers. The small network of cable is already generating around $150,000 of income per year, but it will take a few more years to pay off what has been invested in building the network so far. As the network grows, Nguyen said, so will the income generated.
But to make that happen, Nguyen explained city staff need support from the community, as well as help coming up with other ideas on how technology can be used to increase quality of life.
Large cities such as Tampa and Orlando use technology in several ways to increase quality of life, but according to Nguyen there are not many cities in the state the size of Winter Haven which are spearheading technology initiatives.
City staff recently proposed spending $300,000 to build 25 solar powered “big belly bins” in the Florence Villa neighborhood. Each bin would have slots for recycling cans, plastic and paper and would be self-compacting. Because these would be hooked up to the dark fiber network, city staff would be automatically alerted when the bins were full. Each bin would also be equipped with hardware that would allow 500 people in the immediate area to get free WiFi.
Nguyen said city staff are considering adding some additional bins to the downtown area after. Various sensors, such as an air quality monitor, could eventually be added to certain bins as needed.
City staff are proposing other ideas, too, such as creating a “chat bot.” If built, city residents could text the chat bot various questions, which would be automatically answered 24 hours per day. One day, chat bots could be used to report issues such as a water leak.
Staff have also proposed spending $15,000 on software that would allow them to mine social media posts for data. For example, if city residents start posting about problems, staff could be alerted to trends and be in a position to act when necessary.
These are just a few of the things Nguyen and his team are working on. Once the Smart City Advisory Committee starts meeting, other ideas may be generated.
The Winter Haven City Commission recently appointed the following community leaders to the committee: Eric Crump, of Polk State College; a representative from Florida Polytechnic University; Rick Montney, of ProPak Software; Kevin Ashley, of Peterson & Myers; Carl Strang III, of Six/Ten LLC; Tom Phillips, of Citrus Connection; Alexander Cam, of Cam's Catering Company; Walter Lupke, of Winter Haven Hospital/Baycare; Dan Chesnika, of Theatre Winter Haven; Nick Plott, of TECO; Bruce Lyon, of the Winter Haven Economic Development Council; Anita Strang, of Main Street Winter Haven; Katie Worthington-Decker, of the Greater Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce; city resident Renard Ellis and community liaison director Steve Warner.
