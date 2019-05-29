WINTER HAVEN – Dozens of City of Winter Haven staff were honored at the May 13 city commission meeting.
In honor of Emergency Medical Services Week, Winter Haven Mayor Brad Dantzler said recently promoted Deputy Fire Chief David Knowles has hit the ground running and that city fire fighters are busy and professional.
Public Works Director MJ Carnevale accepted a proclamation on behalf of city staff for Public Works Week.
Around 60 public works staff maintain 134 miles of road, 1,000 street lights, 44 traffic signals, 1,000 miles of sidewalk, 400 pieces of equipment, 2,000 storm water structures and 1,000 miles of water pipe associated with 50 watersheds, Carnevale said.
City Manager Mike Herr recognized the city financial services team who recently earned their 25th consecutive Government Finance Officers Association award for accurate city books.
Chief Financial Officer Cal Bowen has been working for the city for more than 30 years. When he started, Herr said the city had a general reserves balance of negative $233,000.
Bowen has outlasted nine city managers and 10 police chiefs since being promoted to CFO. Bowen married his high school sweetheart and will soon be celebrating his 50th wedding anniversary, Herr said.
Assistant Finance Director Debbie Tate has been with the city for 11 years.
Lead Budget Analyst Mary Zried has been with the city for 31 years, starting off as a clerk.
“Can we give these fine people some applause,” Herr said.
