Polk County commissioners recently okayed a contract valued around $1 million for the third phase of development of the multi-acre Lake Gwyn Park in Wahneta, a community south of Winter Haven, east of Bartow and north of State Road 60.
The latest Community Development Block Grant-funded project will pay for the construction of a grand pavilion, lighting for several more multi-purpose playing fields and a basketball court. It will also pay for extending the nature trail boardwalk, improving hiking trails and adding more picnic tables and shelters.
The park is presently undergoing the remaining restoration of Lake Gwyn, half of which is already restored and has already been stocked with fish, county officials say.
The lake restoration is being done by the Southwest Florida Water Management District, in conjunction with Polk County, according to earlier reports. The restoration of the western half of the lake already has been completed and the remainder is underway and is expected to improve groundwater flow and improve the water quality of the lake.
The county also has already installed some playing fields and other basics at the site, such as restrooms and parking areas.
“The grand pavilion will be the grand jewel of this park,” said County Manager Bill Beasley at a county commission agenda review work session Sept. 30. “There will be something for everyone when that park is completed,” he added.
The new pavilion facility will be a covered, screened-in building with restrooms that will be available for parties, picnics and community gatherings, said County Parks Manager Mike Callender. The building will be 102 feet-long and 41 feet-wide.
Already in place is a children's playground which, according to Callender, sports a design selected by students at the adjacent Wahneta Elementary School.
“We took several option drawings to the school and the kids voted on which one they wanted,” he explained.
Callender said that since the bid by Semco Construction of Bartow was higher than the county planned for, the contract does not include as much paved parking as hoped for, or additional paved roads throughout the park.
“This will include some paved parking right around the pavilion, but not all the parking facilities we had planned,” Callender said.
Officials expect the park to remain partially open for residents' use throughout the five-month project, with construction hop-scotching through the park as needed by the building efforts.
“There will be times when one section has to be closed so we can install lighting, or underground utilities, or provide security throughout the construction,” Callender explained. “We will try to keep those closures to a minimum.”
The park is located adjacent to the school, between First and Fourth Streets.
“The community of Wahneta has really embraced that park,” Callender said. “It was really needed in that area and we're happy to be able to provide it for that area.”
Wahneta is home to about 5,000 residents.
———
Got a news tip or story idea? Contact polknews@d-r.media.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.