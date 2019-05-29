DAVENPORT — When Brian Kier walked across the stage as a Clemson University graduate with a bachelors degree in elementary education in hand, he never expected one day he’d be an advocate for schools of the arts because, at that time, his heart was still on the football field.
Born and raised in Haines City, Kier — the longtime principal at the Davenport School of the Arts who is retiring this summer — wowed the stands as the standout quarterback, leading Haines City High to two state championship game appearances — winning it all in 1973.
Picked to play at Clemson University, he wasn’t prepared to give up football just because he was a college graduate.
He teamed up with head coach Ron Cobb and together they took the program at Lake Wales High, down at the time, to the state championships twice, all the while teaching at Janie Howard Wilson Elementary School.
But when the opportunity for a pharmaceutical sales position in North Carolina presented itself, Kier took it. For nine years, Kier excelled in the new career field, honing his communication and organizational skills and completing his master’s degree in educational leadership.
But, as the lone pharmaceutical salesperson for his company in the state of North Carolina, Kier worked out of town quite a bit, leaving his wife, Hollee, at home. He knew that had to change.
With his well-established network of educators already in place in Florida, the couple decided to move back to Polk County to pursue his career in administration.
Eastside Elementary and Jewett School of the Arts helped him prepare for the job of a lifetime as principal of Davenport School of the Arts.
When he was originally assigned to what was then known as Davenport Elementary School, he knew it was a school that needed help. He thought back on the students at Jewett who loved to learn through the arts.
“I found that the kids loved to learn through the arts. They didn’t care about test scores. They just loved the arts,” he said. “When it was test time, they took them and went back to ballet or acting or singing.”
At that time, there were quite a few good schools available to elementary school students in the Haines City/Davenport area, he said.
“We had a lot of competition for students and we (Davenport Elementary) needed to find our niche,” he said.
And, find their niche they did. For two years, Kier used the skills he’d acquired in pharmaceuticals to gather a group of determined people focused on creating an elementary school with a concentration on the arts.
“We had to do things no one else was doing,” he said. “The worst thing that could happen was to be a choice school and you were no one’s choice.”
After the creation of the Davenport School of the Arts was approved by the Polk County School, it took 18 months of hard work with the architect perfecting the plans and then another 18 months for construction.
Now, for the past 8 years, Kier hasn’t had to worry about students not choosing Davenport School of the Arts. There are 2,000 kids on waiting list for the 600 slots available.
“I think the thing I am most proud is the quality of our kids and their work. I enjoy the audience members who might be seeing our kids perform for the first time. People come to our productions with a pretty low level of expectation to our productions,” he said. “Watching them when they leave makes me proud because they are just amazed at what our kids can do.”
Remarks like, “I had no idea that kids this young could do this” are common after enjoying a production from one of the school’s four disciplines: music, theater, dance and visual arts.
“Mr. Kier keeps some video recordings of past DSA students singing on his computer and on every occasion that someone new comes into his office and they get into a conversation of what the arts can do for a student, like a proud daddy, he says let me show you something and plays those songs,” said Alicia Hughes, Davenport School for the Arts Assistant Principal. “He beams with pride at what the students accomplish while they are at DSA.”
Kier is humble, quickly giving credit for all things wonderful at the school to the team he put together to create and operate Davenport School of the Arts.
He said he spends his days focusing on people - the students, their families and his staff ensuring he treats each person with respect and is consistent in his behavior. But, in order for that success to happen at work, he said he couldn’t do it without his wife, Hollee, who he met at church right before he moved to North Carolina.
After moving back to Florida, Hollee’s job took her to the coast — she’s the Managing Director for Northwest Mutual Finance in Clearwater. Since then, Kier makes the 90 minute commute to and from their home at Indian Rocks Beach to the school.
He may not miss that drive but he said he is going to miss his days at the school he’s been at since it opened and in the community he’s worked in for the past 21 years.
“No two days are ever alike. It’s been a lot of fun serving the kids, their families and the teachers,” he said.
Kier isn’t sure what he will do once he retires but he knows he will spend time with his family including their three grandchildren under three. And, football will probably be limited to watching on television.
The Davenport School of the Arts Parent Teacher Organization held a retirement celebration for Kier on May 22.
Kier’s last day on campus is June 30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.