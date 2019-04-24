Recruiting efforts by Polk County Public Schools are in full effect and the district’s largest annual recruiting event is looming.
The school district will be hosting a hiring fair May 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tenoroc High School (4905 Saddlecreek Road) in Lakeland.
The event will see PCPS officials offering jobs on the spot, as well as providing on-site guidance on certification for those who may be looking to teach as a career change.
The hope is for the school district to reach its hiring goal ahead of the 2019-2020 school year.
“Our goal for this year is to have zero vacancies,” said Jessica Solano, Polk School’s Teacher Engagement Leader.
In addition to the May 4 event, officials from Polk Schools will be at hiring fairs around the nation. Solano said that, in an effort to be more efficient, the team is looking to data from the past to know which hiring fairs to best target.
“We look at the different fairs that we’ve attended and we look at the number of offers we’ve given at those fairs — as well as the number of offers that were accepted,” Solano explained.
In addition to leaning into historical data for efficiency, Solano said Polk Schools staff are trying to individualize each candidate pursuit.
“We’re really trying to make the entire recruiting process a lot more personal,” she said. “We’re trying to make it a special moment, where they decide ‘this is where I want to start my career.’”
Solano spent 10 years in the classroom and is a former Polk County and Florida Teacher of the Year. As she tackles this new role, she says she is leaning on that experience in the classroom — but with students and colleagues — to craft a recruiting pitch that suggest Polks School is an organization one can grow within.
“We want them to see that this is more than a job — that it’s a career,” Solano said. “Sometimes the feeling is ‘I’m just a teacher’ … what we are trying to really do by incorporating teacher engagement is to help candidates see that there are teacher leadership opportunities and ways to make an impact without leaving your classroom.”
For more information the hiring efforts by Polk Schools, visit https://polkschoolsfl.com/recruitment/.
To register for the May 4 job fair, visit jobfair.polk-fl.net.
