The much-anticipated brewery slated to open in downtown Bartow now has a name and a logo — and the moniker and art are a direct callback to the history of the building the brewery will occupy.
On July 9, Johnnie and Bill Levin — the team behind Bartow’s soon-to-be-opened brewery — announced that it will be known as Front Page Brewing Co.
The logo, which also debuted that day, features a dog with a newspaper in its mouth.
The building the brewery will occupy is at 190 S. Floral Avenue in downtown Bartow. It is formerly the office for The Polk County Democrat newspaper, which has since been rebranded as Polk News-Sun and is owned by D-R Media & Investments LLC.
The Polk News-Sun and its sister newspapers — Winter Haven Sun and Four Corners News-Sun — currently operate out of an office in Winter Haven.
Johnnie and Bill Levin say the brewery still has a few more “milestones” to reach before they will feel comfortable announcing a date for opening, but progress is being made.
For more information and updates, you can follow Front Page Brewing Co. through its Facebook page: facebook.com/frontpagebrewing.
Contact Steven Ryzewski at sryzewski@d-r.media.
