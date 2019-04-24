LAKE WALES – During closing comments at a city commission meeting April 16, Deputy Mayor Robin Gibson said that Lake Wales Connected, the recent plan to redesign the downtown area, is an “opportunity of an era to take advantage of.”
Last year, the city commission decided to hire the urban planning firm of Dover, Kohl & Partners in an attempt to beautify the city and help get more foot traffic downtown.
On April 5, co-founder Victor Dover and his staff met with city residents to gather ideas and that meeting impressed the deputy mayor.
“It is so good to have somebody from outside take a look and evaluate what we get accustomed to,” Gibson said. “Some of the things they came up with were very creative. I think that this next budget session is going to be really critical because we should figure out what portions of this will become a part of the budget. We have the opportunity of an era to take advantage of.”
Gibson said he wants city residents to approach the process as an investment — one that may take four or five years to implement.
“The return is in the form of increased property values,” Gibson said. “That is the measure of what we will be doing. We have a magnificent opportunity to really set ourselves apart and do something really special for our town to make it more beautiful.”
The next public budget workshop is scheduled May 4 at city hall.
A draft report from Dover, Kohl & Partners is tentatively scheduled to be complete by June. A second budget workshop is scheduled in July.
Gibson encouraged residents to start thinking about this investment and communicate their ideas during these meetings.
“Everybody give it some thought,” Gibson said.
