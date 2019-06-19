WINTER HAVEN – In the 1980s, John William Butler Jr. — also known as “Baby Boy” — was a Winter Haven artist with plenty of promise. Three decades later, there is a push to preserve his work.
Butler died nine years ago and, on June 10, his studio — located on Magnolia Street in Bartow, across from St. James AME Church — was torn down. Winter Haven resident Macy Butler rescued some of Butler’s art from the studio and would like help from the community creating a permanent home for the collection.
Macy Butler, who is not related to John Butler, owned a restaurant on Lucerne Park Road in the 1980s and purchased some of John Butler’s work to put on display for customers.
“I loved John’s work and begged him to allow his paintings be exhibited to draw local customers,” Macy Butler recalled. “It was a hit!”
John Butler enrolled in art classes at what was then known as Polk Community College, but after a run-in with law enforcement, he never returned to school.
“I wrote letters and sent him art supplies, encouraging him to continue his art,” Macy Butler said.
John was arrested twice more before being convicted of second-degree murder in 1989.
On Christmas morning in 1993, the former Tampa Tribune published an article about how John Butler had taken lead of the prison hobby and art shop while serving his sentence in Avon Park.
“I would like to have big canvasses, do big museum and gallery type things,” the Tribune quoted John Butler as saying at the time.
After being released in 1997, Macy Butler said his friend John Butler “started taking off in the art world.” John Butler was the featured artist at the 2003 Polk Museum of Art’s Mayfaire by-the-Lake festival. Museum staff say they still have two pieces of John’s art in their collection.
John Butler’s brief time in the sun came to a close in 2004 when he was convicted on drug charges. John Butler died of cancer in 2009, while he was incarcerated.
According to his obituary, “John exhibited artistic talent as a small child. He also was a musician and mastered the lead guitar without any formal training. He placed and won best of show at many state art exhibits. He was once featured in Parade Magazine as an outstanding, self-taught artist. Some of his paintings can be seen on display at the Polk Museum of Art, Bartow Public Library and the City of Lake Wales. His family will be donating more of his work to various charities.”
Macy Butler said he is working toward a dream of his to build a permanent home for his friend’s artwork.
Soon, some of John Butler’s work will be available for purchase during a silent auction benefiting The Sankofa Chorale at the Polk State College Fine Arts Theater Saturday, June 22. Tickets can be purchased at the college box office.
The event starts at 6 p.m. and the concert begins around 7 p.m.
Contact Charles A. Baker III at cbaker@d-r.media.
