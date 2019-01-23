WINTER HAVEN – At the Winter Haven City Commission meeting Jan. 14, the commissioners re-elected Brad Dantzler as mayor, and after, there was a short ceremony during which time he was presented with a gold medallion.
For many — especially those who are fairly new to the Winter Haven community — the origins of the medallion and its significance may be unknown.
According to Winter Haven Records Manager Joy Townsend, the Mayor's necklance was first presented to former Mayor Carl J. Strang, Jr., by Mr. and Mrs. Malcolm V. Brant on July 11, 1988.
On the back of the medallion it says “Mayoral Chain” and on the front is the city seal.
The first link of the chain is inscribed with Mayor Strang's years of service as mayor (1987-88). A link has been inscribed with similar information for each mayor since.
Over time, city staff has nicknamed the medallion as the “Mayor's Bling.” After Mayor Strang, there are 18 inscribed links to the chain.
