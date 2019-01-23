Winter Haven, FL (33881)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.