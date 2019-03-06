WINTER HAVEN — Local leaders gathered on an overcast morning Tuesday to behold an important milestone in the progress of the Chain of Lakes Field House.
The project, which is scheduled to be completed in November, is expected to attract business and recreational events to the area. It will also serve as the practice home of the NBA G-League’s Lakeland Magic.
On Tuesday, the Greater Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce hosted a “Tilt Up Viewing Party” to celebrate the tilt wall construction, wherein cranes raised prefabricated walls into place.
The moment, which attracted a couple dozen community officials and chamber members, was especially significant as now the project is coming into its physical form.
And, according to Tim Hoeft of Straughn Trout Architects — the firm responsible for designing the building — this milestone has plenty of practical value, too.
“This is a big milestone because all of the other construction trades are dependent on getting the building shell in place,” Hoeft said. “It’s really exciting. … There have been a lot of people in this community working toward this goal for many years — we’re really excited to be a part of it.”
