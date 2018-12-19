WINTER HAVEN – Three Central Florida musicians are trying to bring more jazz to downtown Winter Haven.
George Grossman of Winter Haven, Holly Cordero of Haines City and Sam Farmer of St. Petersburg recently formed a jazz band called The Fire Jazz Trio and they will be playing every Wednesday night at Fire restaurant from 6-8 p.m.
“We believe that having a mid-week jazz refuge from the daily hustle and bustle is something really cool to do and we aim to create something that folks in cities like New York, or Boston or Chicago take for granted,” Grossman said.
Grossman said he is hoping his contract to play with extend to the spring of 2019.
Judging by the capacity crowd at their Dec. 5 initial concert, that may be possible. If you have heard jazz music at Fire previously, you may have heard Grossman playing it with another band called Swing Boutique.
Leading on guitar and vocals, Grossman has played at countless festivals including the Toronto Jazz Festival. Cordero plays stand up bass and has performed with many great artists over the years. Farmer has opened for BB King, Greg Allman and Johnny Winter, among others.
