BARTOW – The fate of the Thompson and Company Cigar Factory is on hold, but this is not the end of the saga involving the building near downtown Bartow.
City Manager George Long, City Attorney Sean Parker and Gregory Fancelli, a potential developer, met for four hours a few weeks ago to talk about possible directions.
In response to the meeting, Fancelli wrote an email to commissioners, stating: “We walked away from the meeting with the understanding that no immediate action will be taken in regard to the structure at this time, but should that change we will let each other know about it.”
Both Long and Fancelli said the meeting was positive, but that there are still circumstances that have to be looked into.
“Right now, we're in a holding pattern, which can (be regarded as) a ‘kick down the road,’” Long said. “What concerns me the most is not how long we've had (the building), but (that) a decision on a path has not been made.”
Specifically, the roof continues to be an issue. Long said the roof has been worked on three times and that the city does not intend to spend any more money on it. The weather has caused the roof covering to move, causing the nails in the plastic to tear and giving the wind an entry — something that has been a recurring problem.
Last week, Long spoke with Rowe Architects on a separate project, a meeting during which they also discussed the cigar factory. Long asked the representatives to tour the building. He also spoke with a structural engineer last week, explaining that he wants to get a better idea of the risk involved with the building.
The cost of repairing the roof – which in Fancelli's most recent research was estimated at about $1.3 million – is only one problem.
“The location and the building being in disrepair is a challenge,” Fancelli said.
He said, for example, that if the cigar factory was in the northwest corner of State Road 60 and U.S. 98, there probably would have been a tenant years ago.
“What I relayed to the other commissioners is ‘don't wait for something to happen, that hasn't happened in 40 years,’” Fancelli said. “If we insert properties and advertise them and there's a willingness to work with a developer and getting some streetscaping and infrastructure improvements, (then) redevelopment makes sense. The city has to be willing to do something like this.”
Fancelli said taking on a project such as the cigar factory would take a lot of time and, without commissioners having a plan for the area, he can't afford the time.
“I have other projects in the pipeline,” he said. “To commit to this would take a lot of resources.”
He wrote in his email to commissioners there are “many options for the site and the East Downtown Bartow neighborhood.” He wrote that the “obvious condition” of the building and its location off “the main commercial corridor” are challenges to a successful rehabilitation.”
All five commissioners have said in public meetings they favor saving the cigar factory, but many have additionally expressed reservations based on potential success and cost.
Commissioners Trish Pfeiffer and James Clements feel strongly about preserving the building. Mayor Billy Simpson would like to explore all options but is earnest in not wanting to continue to spend tax dollars to preserve it.
Commissioner Scott Sjoblom has a similar point of view to that of Simpson and Commissioner Leo Longworth feels that, in order to save the building, there has to be a plan at least in the east part of town but is most skeptical about its success.
“I enjoy talking with the commissioners and the city attorney,” Fancelli said. “They seem to weigh in on what the priorities are for Bartow — where to spend first and trickle down from there.”
Earlier in the process, commissioners and Fancelli left work sessions and meetings feeling like messages weren't connecting. That has changed, though, and everyone seems to be on the “same page” now, Long said.
Fancelli also added that, no matter the ultimate decision, elements in the structure can also be of value.
“Ultimately, should the structure need to come down ... I will look in to the possibility of having elements of the ... building disassembled and salvaged to be reconstructed elsewhere,” Fancelli said.
He added that, after his meeting with Long and Parker, he traveled around the city and noted there is a lot of untapped potential.
“The old cigar factory can a pivotal element to continuing the good work done,” Fancelli said. “But it will require a substantial investment from a developer, a good tenant a solid business plan and having a strong partnership with the city and the CRA for it to be successful.”
