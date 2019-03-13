Arguably nobody had a better offseason than Polk’s favorite baseball son, Andrew McCutchen.
At a time when even all-stars are still looking for work, the Fort Meade native preempted the market, surprising perhaps even himself when the Philadelphia Phillies offered him $51 million to step on the diamond for the next three years.
Getting to play alongside Bryce Harper — the most prized free agent in years in the game — is just a bonus, one Cutch had no way of knowing would happen until just last week, when Harper signed his mega deal.
Talk about your icing on the baseball cake.
“(Harper is) the person that … when his name pops up, you see a couple of pitchers’ heads drop,” McCutchen said. “I was pretty stunned by it. I was like, ‘wow, he’s coming here.’ We’re all pumped about it.”
It’s not like the Phillies hadn’t already gotten better, either, trading for the best catcher in the game in J.T. Realmuto and one of the best hitting middle infielders in Jean Segura.
McCutchen knows he was fortunate to land such an impressive contract early on in the free-agent process.
“I went into the offseason prepared for what possibly could happen,” he observed. “The way things happened the year before, we knew there was a chance of the same thing happening, if not worse. I was prepared for whatever was to happen.”
He’ll serve as a veteran on a still otherwise young team. The Fort Meade native still has some pop in the bat, and can still go pick it in the outfield, although it will likely be in left field and not in center this season.
McCutchen even got to keep his beloved No. 22 in his move to Philadelphia, despite the fact that manager Gabe Kapler had chosen that number to honor his son, a high school running back who also wore No. 22.
Kapler agreed to turn the number over to the former Miner.
“I gained even more respect for what he did. I’ve thanked him 100 times. Trust is created through small things like that,” McCutchen said.
And, the irony of returning back to Pennsylvania, where he became a star a few hours to the west in Pittsburgh (he still maintains a home there and his one-year old son is named Steel) isn’t lost on him.
“I hated coming to Philadelphia, just because of how good these guys were and that atmosphere — those fans — wearing you out. I hated it. I really did,” he added. “But that’s what I’m looking forward to, recreating that. I know what this franchise is all about.”
Steel, in fact, was one of the hits of McCutchen’s introductory press conference last December, stealing the show with his smile and antics as he sat on Daddy’s lap, providing an emotional moment that comes with age and wisdom.
“As a guy in the game, you grow up and you always dream of sitting up here or even just being in the clubhouse and on the field and have your son with you,” McCutchen added. “I was blessed enough to have a kid and on top of that I have a son, and I’m just excited to just hold him and be up here.”
