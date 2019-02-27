WINTER HAVEN — Donna Armes thinks the Haley Center, a free clinic located on Central Avenue that serves the indigent population, is one of the best kept secrets in town.
She’d really like to change that, too.
Armes, the director of the faith-based free clinic, says that the operation has grown incredibly since it was started in 2005, currently boasting volunteer network of more than 40 physicians with a wide range of specialties — but that it’s not done growing yet.
“That’s our thing, is to get our name out there -- to say ‘hey, we’re here,’” Armes said. “This clinic can grow.”
The Haley Center started nearly 14 years ago, originally as a mission of Winter Haven’s First Baptist Church, adjacent to the building on Central Avenue. The church allowed the clinic to become its own entity, though, and as of Oct. 1, 2018, Haley Center has 501(c)3 status.
Within the last year, the Haley Center transitioned from being open three days a week to being open Monday through Friday. It provides free care to Polk County’s indigent population, with the ability to service individuals making up to 200 percent of the poverty level.
“We’re for the working poor,” Armes explains. “We help people who just got downsized and they lost their insurance. They come in and we help them get on their feet.”
Haley Center works with a wide variety of patients, from those with low incomes to Polk County’s homeless population. The variety of patients presents a variety of challenges, and Armes and her core staff of five and the Haley Center’s board of directors are constantly looking for ways to meet the needs of its patients.
“We ask our patients ‘what would it take to make your life better and get you on a wellness pattern?’” Armes said.
That could include things like purchasing bus passes for patients to get to-andfrom the clinic. Some goals for 2019 for the Haley Center — converting a room into a gym for clients and becoming a Hepatitis C clinic — are rooted in feedback from clients.
Haley Center has an impressive inhouse pharmacy for its patients, as well as a pantry. Recently, it has added volunteer specialists including an endocrinologist.
“Anything that we see that we need, we go out and we try to bring it in-house so we can take care of all their medical needs,” Armes said.
The Haley Center gets its funding from a variety of sources, including funds from Polk County’s indigent care sales tax, as well as private donations. Recently, it got a big boost in the form of a check for $10,000 from the Polk County Advanced Practice Nurses Association.
Cindy Brown, a member of the board for both the PCAPNA and the Haley Center, presented the check to Armes Jan. 31. A volunteer at the Haley Center for more than a decade, Brown said that the association’s donation — from monies raised during a raffle at the group’s recent conference — is worth every penny.
“Having been here for over 10 years myself, I’ve seen the growth and commitment — I know it’s real,” Brown said. “We can see the evidence of where our money is going and see the people we are helping.”
Of course, Haley Center isn’t just a place where medical professionals work pro-bono, either. Armes partners with higher education institutions of all varieties to provide for opportunities for students — from nursing school students on up through those studying to become doctors — to get real-world experience.
“We’re a really student-oriented clinic,” she said.
The Haley Center is located at 122 West Central Ave. in downtown Winter Haven. Would-be patients are welcome to make appointments, but walk-ins are welcome as well. Haley Center staff is ready to help and answer questions for those who are unsure about whether they qualify for care.
As one might expect, the Haley Center is always fundraising and will always welcome volunteers and donations. More information about such opportunities and ways one can lend a hand can be found by calling 863-299-6562.
Well over a decade into its existence, the Haley Center’s physical location is bursting at its seams, with Armes and company always looking for ways to maximize the 4,000 square-feet available to them.
And, most importantly, the clinic and its staff have not forgotten where it started.
“When you look at where we’ve grown now — it’s just amazing,” Armes said.
—
Contact Steven Ryzewski at sryzewski@scmginc.com.
