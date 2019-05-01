WINTER HAVEN – In his final Polk Vision State of the County address, outgoing Polk County Manager Jim Freeman had an opportunity to reflect on his service to the county.
While taking questions, Freeman — who has served Polk County in some capacity for four decades — was asked what he will miss most about the county manager role he has held since 2010.
His initial response was that he would miss daily contact with staff, but later he elaborated on some things he would not miss, also.
“There are many problems that government cannot solve,” Freeman said. “There are problems people expect government to solve that government shouldn't have the power to solve. I think that growing expectation has been a frustration to me, so I won't miss that part of it.”
A Winter Haven resident for the past 30 years, Freeman was recognized at the event for his decades of service to the community.
“Mr. Freeman has left Polk County better than when he got here,” Winter Haven Mayor Brad Dantzler said.
Freeman thanked the mayor and said he has tried to maintain a good relationship with county municipality officials over the years.
Held at the headquarters of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the annual event featured speeches by Freeman and Polk County Board of County Commission Chairman George Lindsey on the state of Polk County.
Both men primarily spoke about the challenges associated with explosive growth projected in the coming years and decades.
“The state of affairs in Polk County is very good,” Lindsey said. “As as things are, the horizon is a little bit cloudy. ... Tough decisions are coming and it will take a cooperative effort.”
Freeman’s replacement, current Deputy County Manager Bill Beasley, will become county manager in August. During his speech, Freeman suggested Beasley will need creative funding solutions to manage the projected growth.
Over the next 25 years, the 13 counties which make up Central Florida are projected to grow in population from 8 million residents to 13 million residents — an increase of well more than 50 percent.
“That is the equivalent of taking everyone today who lives in (the state of) Arkansas and putting them in Central Florida,” Freeman said. “That has significant public policy implications at the state and local level and there are many difficult decisions ahead.”
Freeman focused primarily on future transportation needs during his time at the podium. He expressed support for the Heartland Parkway, a proposed toll highway that would roughly run parallel to State Road 17, from Bartow to the Fort Myers area. The Florida Senate recently passed a bill to fund this project and the highway could become a reality if the Florida House also passes it and Gov. Ron DeSantis signs the bill into law.
Freeman said the planned Polk Parkway expansion, from near the county landfill to S.R. 17 at Eagle Lake, is already funded and that phase two, extending Polk Parkway to State Road 60, is currently under review. He said that he still thinks it is possible state legislators will fund an extension of Polk Parkway parallel to U.S. Highway 27, giving Lake Wales easier access to Interstate 4, up the Lake Wales Ridge through some environmentally sensitive land.
Freeman said “I4 Ultimate,” the largest Florida Department of Transportation project ever, will eventually reach into Polk County and could help address serious traffic congestion in the northeast quadrant of the county. He speculated that, in the near future, SunRail may connect Haines City with Orlando by commuter rail and that high-speed rail may stop somewhere in the county.
Also discussed were rising inmate medical costs and new fire stations coming online in Kathleen, Davenport, Mulberry and Frostproof. Lindsey said the county commission is currently considering raising impact fees to pay for future services.
“Expect new ordinances in October,” Lindsey said.
The county added 26,000 acres for parks between 1994 and 2014. Capital spending for parks has since slowed, Freeman said, but two new parks are currently budgeted to be started this year -- one in the Davenport area and the other near Lake Wales.
One person asked what the biggest challenge facing the county is.
“There will never be enough money,” Lindsey said. “Whatever the decision is will not be done in haste. It will be deliberative and what we thought would be the best solution.”
