Frostproof choir sings at White House

FROSTPROOF – Students in the Frostproof Middle-Senior High School Choir had the opportunity to sing Christmas carols in the East Room of the White House for more than two hours Nov. 30.
“Singing at the White House was amazing,” choir president Jasmine Nava said. “Being in this little town, you wouldn’t think that we’d be invited to sing at [the White House]. It was really fun spending time with my friends at the museums.”
To be awarded the unique opportunity, Frostproof Choir Director Jonathan Carter said he sent an application and a video of the choir in a simple process — and that may have long-term benefits for his students.
“I think the kids learned that if you work hard and have high expectations for yourself, and keep trying to raise the bar, you really can achieve great things,” Carter said. “They know they’ve accomplished something that many people will never be able to do. You sang in the White House. I believe it’s going to be something that sticks with them for the rest of their lives.”
In June 2017 the choir also sang in New York City at Carnegie Hall as part of the National Festival Chorus.
Video was posted online Thursday of the students singing an impromptu concert on the plane ride north. On the day of the concert, the students met with Congressman Darren Soto, who represents Frostproof and Winter Haven in the United States House of Representatives.
“We were thrilled to host Frostproof High School students in Washington this week,” Rep. Soto said. “Students expressed interest in policy to adequately fund education and showed passion for protecting our environment and working together for the good of our nation. Our future is definitely bright in Central Florida.”
Upon making it to the White House — dressed in tuxedos and evening gowns — selfies started popping up online, featuring holiday decorations and large smiles. The students sang a practice song in the White House basement before gathering around a grand piano in the East Room for the main show. High school choir groups from across the country performed as part of the White House Holiday Open House series.
Frostproof Principal Kyle Windham traveled to the White House with his students and said it was an incredible experience.
“To have been in a place where great men and women served this country, and [our students] were able to shine a light in those hallways with their music,” Windham said.
After speaking with Congressman Soto, the students took a group photo on the steps of the United States Capitol. They heard a federal park ranger speak about Abraham Lincoln at the Lincoln Memorial and visited the Washington Monument, as well as a host of other memorials and museums in Washington D.C.
“I will never forget going into the White House,” Nava said. “It was actually much smaller than I expected, but it was still grand and very elegant inside — I loved it.”
Prior to leaving Florida, the students were featured on Fox 13 Nov. 28. Area residents can listen to the students in person at their Winter Concert, Dec. 11, starting at 7 p.m.
