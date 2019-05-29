FROSTPROOF – For the past decade, Frostproof Public Works Director James Keene has organized teams of city staff to help place American flags on the graves of veterans buried at Silver Hill Cemetery in honor of Memorial Day.
“My last day is today,” Keene said May 24.
Keene, who was recently hired to become the Haines City Public Works Director, said this year he asked Frostproof residents to carry on organizing the annual tradition.
Around a dozen residents and a hand full of city staff joined him this past Friday to help place more than 600 American flags on veteran graves. Another 200 flags were placed along Scenic Highway on sidewalks.
“On a day like today when the wind is blowing, to stand on the hill and look across the cemetery, it’s a sight,” Keene said. “You can look in both directions and see flags everywhere.”
Frostproof City Manager Lee Evett placed around 40 flags, Keene said.
Keene said he managed more than $11 million in water infrastructure spending in Frostproof during his 10-year tenure as public works director. He also said that the city looks a lot better now compared to when he started. His first day at work in Haines City is June 13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.