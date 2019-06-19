Gause Academy Geographic Information Systems students Courtney Stanley, left, Jonathon Mims, Giovanni Sanchez and Amanda Rodriguez were recently recognized by the Florida Geographic Alliance for excellence in student mapping.
The students placed in the top four of a nationwide ArcGIS competition for the high school division. The students created a data map to explore possible locations for a future outdoor classroom.
