HAINES CITY – Business licenses, permits, plans, LLCs, and corporations.
The list of important terms and requirements related to starting a business can be confusing and, oftentimes, intimidating.
The Haines City Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) and Development Services Department want to clear up the mystery and educate prospective business owners by offering “How to Start a Business in Haines City.”
The quarterly class will be held July 18 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. in the Haines City Public Library.
The class is free and anyone who is thinking of starting a business there is welcome to attend.
“This is a very informative and important class,” said Jane Waters, Project Manager, CRA. “Just like any other city, there is a process you have to go through to start a business in Haines City and this will help answer any questions.”
The city is providing the course to encourage people to open businesses within the town limits — especially in the downtown area.
“There is a lot of available financial assistance for people who would like to open a business here in the historic downtown area,” Waters said.
Like other small towns and cities around the country, Haines City wants to continue the revitalization effort by encouraging shops that create traffic like retail stores, food trucks, restaurants and arts and culture shops.
Sylvia Blackmon Roberts, Polk County SWMBA Consultant, is the guest speaker. Blackmon-Roberts has 30 years of experience in public planning and management consulting. The workshop also includes a question and answer session with Haines City Development staff.
To reserve a seat in the class, call (863) 421-5572. Attendees may show up the evening of the class without calling in advance, though reservations are preferred. The Haines City Public Library is located at 111 North 6th Street.
