LAKE WALES – Plans to spend $1.2 million to bring four airplane hangars to Lake Wales Municipal Airport have been grounded by city commissioners, at least for now.
Concerns that the project was not competitively bid, and the question of whether or not the city should build them or let private investors foot the bill, were brought up by several members of the board.
Commissioner Curtis Gibson, who is the liaison to the airport authority board, noted that group also recommended that the plan be tabled for the time being.
“I think we need to have an open bid. It's fair to the people — it's their [tax] money,” Gibson said.
City staff had previously recommended the project go forward with SEMCO Construction being awarded the project. SEMCO is in the second year of a three-year contract with the city that allows them to be used on city projects, but usually it is used for much smaller projects.
That contract was competitively bid, city officials noted, and several commissioners noted their position had nothing to do with SEMCO or the quality of their work.
Mayor Eugene Fultz was the only commissioner to vote in favor of approving the plan.
The city has recently done a number of upgrades at the airport – after taking over operation of the facility several years ago – including lengthening one of the runways to accommodate larger planes.
City Manager Ken Fields indicated he would come back to the commission in the near future with a more in-depth review of airport operations.
LW gets new web address
The City of Lake Wales will get a new website address in January, changing email addresses for city staff in the process.
Currently, the city's website can be accessed at www.cityoflakewales.com. Starting Jan. 16, however, that will change to www.lakewalesfl.gov. Entering either address into an internet browser will direct users to the city's current website, which was overhauled a few years ago and will not change.
The bigger issue involving the new address is related to email. Beginning Jan. 16, residents or other parties can enter either “@cityoflakewales.com” or “@lakewalesfl.gov” to the ending of an employee email address. However, beginning March 19, only the email addresses with the “@lakewalesfl.gov” ending will be accepted.
The change comes in part because officials noted that “.com” addresses are typically used by for-profit entities, and that the “.gov” address better represents the function of the city itself.
City manager Ken Fields noted there are other advantages. For example, the Lake Wales Library would be eligible for free newspaper subscriptions with the new designation, something it would not qualify with the current address.
Hotel update? Not yet
Commissioners hoping to get an update on any work or progress on renovations at the Walesbilt Hotel were left disappointed last week.
That's because there is none.
It's been months since work stopped at the downtown site, and Kathy Bangley, the city's director of development services, said there was none expected in the near future.
“There are no active permits," she said. "The site is secure and as far as we know, there is no imminent activity taking place at the hotel."
City Manager Ken Fields said because of the way the contract was written when the city turned the property over to Ray Brown, there is little that can be done to force the developer to quicken the pace of work on site.
“It's a privately-owned building. The building is secured, so there's no code issues so to speak,” Fields said.
