LAKE WALES – During a recent Lake Wales City Commission meeting, Lake Wales City Manager Ken Fields said that the Polk County Health Department clinic in Lake Wales near the Save-A-Lot grocery store on State Road 60 would be reducing services soon. Fields said that when Central Florida Health Care invested in a clinic in Lake Wales a few years ago, it started serving clients who were previously served at the health department.

Polk County Health Department spokesperson Nicole Riley said services previously offered in Lake Wales would soon be transferred to other public clinics.

“These include STD, family planning and prenatal services,” Riley said. “Each of these services are available at our Auburndale, Haines City and Lakeland clinics. Additionally, STD and HIV services are available at our Bartow Specialty Care Clinic.”

The Polk County Health Department office in Lake Wales will remain open to provide food stamp assistance and offer back-to-school immunizations.

