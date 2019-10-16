LAKE WALES – Florida Secretary of State Laurel M. Lee announced that Shell Hammock Landing was listed on the National Park Service's National Register of Historic Places on Sept. 27. Shell Hammock Landing is located close to Camp Mack, a Guy Harvey Lodge, Marina and RV Resort on the Kissimmee River, roughly 12 miles east of Lake Wales.
Guy Harvey Outpost President Mark Ellert said Camp Mack will soon get upgrades to celebrate the history of the area this fall.
“We are, at this moment, developing a new concept to be called 'Steamboat Lillie's' to organize all of our riverfront amenities and facilities, and in so doing, draw the public's attention to the amazing history of the Camp Mack destination — and the important role that steamboats played in opening the area up to commerce and recreation,” Ellert said.
Decades before cars were invented or railroads built around Lake Wales, one of the ways to go hunting or fishing in east Polk County was by steamboat. Just 20 years after Polk County was established in 1861, a Florida “Cracker House” was built on the Kissimmee River as a stop for adventure seekers on the way from Kissimmee to Lake Okeechobee.
“Shell Hammock served as a resting point for travelers undergoing the exhausting journey up and down the river,” Florida Bureau of Historic Preservation Historic Preservationist Max Adriel Imberman said. “While railroads would eventually win out as the main method of travel throughout the state of Florida by the end of the nineteenth century, establishing rail lines was a massive logistical and industrial effort. Steamboats proved to be an attractive measure to reach the center of the state, which did not receive rail access as quickly as the coasts.”
From 1881 to 1921, Shell Hammock Landing was a popular destination.
“The community surrounding Kissimmee steamship travel was close-knit, with many of the captains assuming legendary status locally due to the difficulty of traversing the river,” Imberman said. “Clay Johnson was perhaps the most notable of these captains, piloting boats down the river from the 1880s to the 1920s.”
Ellert said the “Steamboat Lillie's” upgrades coming to Camp Mack this fall will pay homage to Capt. Clay Johnson and other steamboat captains of the time.
“We are already underway with a new gallery that will celebrate the history,” Ellert said.
Charles Franklin McQuaig owned Shell Hammock from 1881-1896, Imberman said. In 1896, he sold the property to a northern investor named Presley E. Bisland. In 1901, Bisland sold Shell Hammock to George Bryan Tatman, an Ohio native who maintained the site’s use as a steamboat resting stop, and also further encouraged the use of the site by hunters and tourists, Imberman said.
“He also converted it into his primary residence while continuing its older uses, changing its name to Shell Hammock from McQuaig Landing,” Imberman said. “Tatman’s family continued its ownership of Shell Hammock in succeeding generations, with the current owner of the property being his great-great grandson.”
According to Polk County Property Appraiser Marsha Faux, George B. Macnamara currently owns Shell Hammock Landing and the 300 or so acres around the old house and dilapidated steamboat dock.
Florida has over 1,700 listings on the National Register, including 295 historic districts and 175 archaeological sites. There are more than 50,000 sites contributing to the National Register in Florida.
