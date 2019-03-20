LAKE WALES – The city has been buzzing with activity in its downtown district with a growing farmers market, the recent Mardi Gras parade, along with other weekend events.
Next up is “Hops, Shop & Stroll” – a Lake Wales Main Street sponsored event. The event is coming up on Friday, March 22nd, and will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The ticketed event will consist of a wine and beer walk through downtown Lake Wales, where shops will be open for business. The Lake Wales Main Street Facebook page describes the event as an opportunity to “Meet new merchants, say ‘hello’ to signature businesses and enjoy wine, beer and food sampling’s along the way.”
Lake Wales Main Street executive director and City of Lake Wales assistant CRA director Karen Thompson said this event is important to businesses and that it will be a hot ticket to hold.
“This event showcases the downtown businesses,” says Thompson. “They are the feature attraction. … There are plenty of events where we can bring
thousands of people into downtown. With this event, we can bring people specifically inside the businesses.”
Each ticket includes a “swag bag,” souvenir wine glass and a map of the 16 participating locations.
As guests visit each participating location, their maps will be stamped, and they can enjoy a beverage sampling and food pairing. Once all the locations have been visited and the map is fully stamped, it can be turned in at the check-in area for the opportunity to win the grand prize.
Tickets for Hops, Shop & Stroll are $25 each and are available at eventbee.com.
Participants must be 21 or older to participate in his event. The event is slated to occur rain or shine, and no refunds will be offered.
The address to be used for GPS mapping is 20 Market Street, Lake Wales. Designated drivers may register to win a prize by signing the Designated Driver Pledge.
For more information, please email kmainstreetlw@gmail.com.
